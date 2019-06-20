WATERLOO - Judy K. (Garman) Eckert, 54, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.

She was born Feb. 26, 1965, in Auburn, Indiana, to Ruth I. (Greuter) Garman, who survives, and the late Louis H. Garman.

She married Christopher M. Eckert on Aug. 27, 1987, who preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Edward Garman.

Survivors include her mother, Ruth I. (Greuter) Garman; father-in-law, Eugune L. Eckert; three children, Isaac Eckert, Zakari Eckert, and Rebecca (David Schuster) Stockert; one stepdaughter, Jennifer (Eckert) Lehman; and two grandchildren, Keziah and Ezra.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with lunch following, at Lakeview Community Church in Hamilton.

Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of DeKalb County in Butler.

Arrangements handled by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne.

Send tributes online to silerfuneralservice.com.