LAGRANGE - Judy A. Ford, 76, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on March 20, 1944, in Auburn, Indiana, to Lawrence and Evelyn (Whitacre) Votrie.

Judy worked as a teacher's aide at Wolcott Mills Elementary in Wolcottville, Indiana. She also had a real passion for gardening.

On Feb. 1, 1985, she married Gary Ford. He preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 1999.

Surviving Judy are her two sons, Byron (Renee) Keck, of Elkhart, Indiana, and Jason Keck, of Silverton, Oregon.

Private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery and a celebration of Judy's life will be planned for a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuenralhome.com.

Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange, Indiana.