CORUNNA - Judy Rosetta Manns, age 76, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.

Mrs. Manns was born in Logan, West Virginia, on March 29, 1944, to Grant and Lenora Arnold. They preceded her in death.

She moved to this area when she was 18 years old and married Clarence Daniel Manns on July 29, 1963, in Kendallville.

She was employed with Hymatic in Kendallville for 35 years.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Clarence Manns, of Corunna; son, Ken and Marian Jo Manns, of Hudson; daughter, Sheila and Elmine Terry, of Avilla; six grandchildren, Samuel Manns, Megan Manns, Daniel Manns, Stevie Meeks, Amanda Dennison and Judy Bolen; five great-grandchildren, Bennett Dennison, Logan Dennison, Nicholas Dennison, Tragen Trent and Madilyn Trent; sister, Charlotte Willard, of Albion; brothers, Ramos and Laura Arnold, of Kendallville, Jeff and Deb Arnold, of Kendallville, , Willie Arnold, of Stafford, Virginia, and Nicky and Kathy Arnold, of Kendallville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia Bolen; sisters, Kitty Simpson and Ethel Arnold; and brother, Grant Arnold Jr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home with the Rev. Willie Collins officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.

Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home.