ASHLEY - Judy Ruth Richter, 74, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020, after an extended illness.

She was born on May 14, 1946, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Robert and Barbara (Bowerman) Spice.

Judy graduated from Brighton High School in Brighton, Indiana, received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Ball State University, and a master's degree in education from Saint Francis University.

She was married to Francis M. Richter on Aug. 4, 1973. Mr. Richter survives in Leo, Indiana.

Judy retired from Hamilton Elementary School in Hamilton, Indiana, in 2008 after a long career as a beloved teacher. She previously taught at Leo Elementary School in Leo, Indiana. Judy was a member of the University Club, which resulted in the formation of the Couples' Club, where she established lifelong friendships. She enjoyed playing games and cards with her family and many friends.

She is survived by her three children, Michael (Meredith) Richter of Highland, Michigan; Joseph (Courtney) Richter of Port Washington, Wisconsin; John (Kathryn) Richter of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her eight adored grandchildren, Amelia, Harrison, Morgan, Logan, Heidi, Hawkins, Simeon, and Judah Richter; a brother, John (Cyndi) Spice of Golden, Colorado; a sister, Jean (Chuck) Harrell of Laguna Niguel, California; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to Hamilton Elementary School in care of Hamilton Community Schools, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, IN 46742.

