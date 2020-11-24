1/1
Judy Sharp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MAINEVILLE, Ohio - Judy Ann Sharp, age 72, of Maineville, Ohio, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center.

She was born in Garrett, Indiana, to Clyde Sierer and Frances Weaver. They preceded her in death.

Judy was the youngest of five siblings, Mary Osbourne, Ray Archer, Pat Paisley and Betty Oler.

She is survived by her life partner, Dani Kennedy; and her children, April (Sam) Strohl, Robert (Rhonda) Snyder, Erica (Carl) Jones and Eric (James) Sharp Sage. Judy was also the proud stepmother to Jay Sharp, Greg (Tracy) Sharp and Regina Dunham. She has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Judy has had many jobs throughout her life, her favorite being a mother to her four children.

In her spare time, she loved to travel and make quilts and crafts.

It is her wish to not have a funeral, but a memorial at a later date.

The family requests donations be made to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center, 222 E. Ashboro Road, Center Point, IN 47840.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved