MAINEVILLE, Ohio - Judy Ann Sharp, age 72, of Maineville, Ohio, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center.

She was born in Garrett, Indiana, to Clyde Sierer and Frances Weaver. They preceded her in death.

Judy was the youngest of five siblings, Mary Osbourne, Ray Archer, Pat Paisley and Betty Oler.

She is survived by her life partner, Dani Kennedy; and her children, April (Sam) Strohl, Robert (Rhonda) Snyder, Erica (Carl) Jones and Eric (James) Sharp Sage. Judy was also the proud stepmother to Jay Sharp, Greg (Tracy) Sharp and Regina Dunham. She has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Judy has had many jobs throughout her life, her favorite being a mother to her four children.

In her spare time, she loved to travel and make quilts and crafts.

It is her wish to not have a funeral, but a memorial at a later date.

The family requests donations be made to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center, 222 E. Ashboro Road, Center Point, IN 47840.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.