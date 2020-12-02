1/1
Judy Smith
1949 - 2020
Judy Smith

AVILLA - Judy Allison Smith, age 71, of Avilla, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Judy was born in Pippa Passes, Kentucky on May 28, 1949 to the late Ishmael and Lillian (Slone) Sparkman.

She married James Marion Smith on July 2, 1983 and she was a homemaker. Judy simply loved being with her family. She especially loved spending time with her grandkids and family gatherings at Christmas time and 4th of July. Judy enjoyed watching college volleyball, yard and garage sales, traveling and camping.

Survivors include, her husband, Jim Smith of Avilla; son, Ryan and Kara Smith of Kendallville; daughter, Jamie Martinez and John Eckert of Garrett; 6 grandchildren: Chad Smith and Brody Workman of Kendallville; Haley Simmons of Kendallville; Kolton Martinez of Garrett; Kayla Hursey of Indianapolis and Karlee Hursey of Louisville. She is also survived by a sister, Ann and Dennis McHenney of Kendallville; a brother, Jerry and Kim Sparkman of Allen Park, Michigan; sister, Patty and Dan Rusmisel of Kendallville; sister, Deb and Bill Hursey of Kendallville; brother, Ron and Leesa Sparkman of Ege; brother, Ish and Nancy Sparkman of Sidney, Ohio and sister, Sandy and Roger Wilson of Waterloo.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Roger Hursey on Oct. 11, 1981; son, Brian Hursey on May 29, 2020; sister, Shirley Lyson; and brother, Don Sparkman.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 3–8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Honorary casket bearers are her children Ryan and Jaime; her grandchildren, Chad, Brody, Haley, Kolton, Kayla and Karlee; and her brothers, Jerry, Ron and Ish.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
