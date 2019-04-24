AUBURN - Judy Weller joined her husband of 54 years, Larry Weller, in Glory on Easter Day, April 21, 2019.

Judy and her late twin sister Jill were born to the late Kenneth and Annetta (Hendrickson) Hughes on July 23, 1946. Her late brother Michael Hughes welcomed her home. She graduated from Willard (Ohio) High School in 1964. Then she married the love of her life, Larry Weller, on Sept. 13, 1964. As a young mother, she graduated from Fort Wayne Community Schools School of Practical Nursing as an LPN in 1971 and began working in geriatric care facilities. Judy cared for hundreds of elderly patients during her 30-plus-year nursing career.

In 1987, Larry and Judy sold their farm south of Garrett to move to Lansing, Michigan, so that Larry could attend Great Lakes Christian College. After his graduation in 1989, Judy served as his ministry companion for churches in Keenerville, North Carolina; Stockbridge, Georgia; Hillsdale, Michigan; Edon, Ohio, and Edgerton, Ohio.

Judy loved her Lord, reading books and painting. Immediate family called her "Nursie," and her grandchildren affectionately called her "Mimi." They remember her for her spunk and sassy attitude which she passed on to many of them. Visitors to her home always were greeted with her offer of soda and a snack.

Judy is survived by her children: daughter, Tina Ganong (Marty) of Senegal, West Africa, and son, Frank Weller (Tracy) of Lansing, Michigan; granddaughters Abigail Weller, Heather Ganong and Laura Ganong; grandsons Caleb and Jonah Weller; brothers-in-law, Carl Overmier of Tiffin, Ohio, Jerry Weller (Alice) and Wayne Weller (Lori) of Garrett; sister-in-law Diane Hughes of Chelsea, Michigan; nieces Ann Hall, Toni Moughler, Lindsay Haynes, Sunrae Milgrim and Carly Gammon; and nephews Brent Weller, Brian Weller, Jeff Hughes and Andrew Hughes.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN. Interment will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Judy Weller may be made to Great Lakes Christian College.

To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.