ANGOLA - Judy K. Wyatt, 70, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on June 21, 1949, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Robert and Mary Lou (Swihart) Smith.
She married Ed Wyatt in 1976.
Judy worked retired for R.R. Donnelly, formerly known as Moore's Business Forms, in Angola, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Wyatt, of Angola; daughter, Denise (Todd) Ameling, of Fremont, Indiana; and sister, Chris Bradley, of Union City, Michigan. Also surviving are one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Following Judy's wishes, there will be no services.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 4, 2020