KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Wyatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Wyatt Obituary

ANGOLA - Judy K. Wyatt, 70, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.

She was born on June 21, 1949, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Robert and Mary Lou (Swihart) Smith.

She married Ed Wyatt in 1976.

Judy worked retired for R.R. Donnelly, formerly known as Moore's Business Forms, in Angola, Indiana.

She is survived by her husband, Ed Wyatt, of Angola; daughter, Denise (Todd) Ameling, of Fremont, Indiana; and sister, Chris Bradley, of Union City, Michigan. Also surviving are one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following Judy's wishes, there will be no services.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -