Juineta Wood

ANGOLA - Juineta M. Wood, 92, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Aperion Care of Angola.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1928, in Fremont, Indiana, to Bernard and Gladys (Swick) Hankes.

She graduated from Fremont High School in 1946.

Juineta worked as a bookkeeper, first for Swick Appliances in Coldwater, Michigan, and then retired from Ace Hardware in Angola.

She married Cleaphos "C.B." Wood on Feb. 17, 1966.

Juineta was a member of Angola United Methodist Church and Sweet Adelines.

Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia "Cindy" Braman, of Angola and Debbie (David) Jorn, of Angola. Also surviving are five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cleaphos "C.B." Wood, in 1977; daughter, Pam Gnagy; sister, Ida Champion; and brother, Warren "Bud" Hankes.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Tim Terrell officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Cynthia Braman.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.