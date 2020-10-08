1/
Julie Winn
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MILFORD, Mich. - Julia "Katie" Kathleen Winn, 100, formerly of Butler, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at DMC Huron Valley Sinai Hospital, Commerce Township, Michigan.

Katie was born on May 19, 1920, in Montpelier, Ohio, to George A. and Lura (Brandenberry) Nichols. They preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Montpelier High School.

Katie married Dallas Roscoe Winn on June 10, 1941, in Montpelier, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1996.

From 1948 to 1971, Katie and Dal owned and operated Dal's Newstand in Butler. Katie also worked for the USDA Agriculture Department.

Katie enjoyed golfing and playing bridge.

She is survived by one son, Daniel M. (Kristen) Winn, of Saline, Michigan, and a daughter-in-law, Claudia Winn, of Auburn, Indiana. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Lance Winn, of Butler, Indiana, Launa Hartoin, of Lexington, Kentucky, Mary (Matt) Ogdahl, of Saline, Michigan, and Jennifer (Chris) Houston, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four great-grandchildren; Dallas Winn, Shelby Winn, Brayden Winn and Tucker Winn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dallas; a son, Douglas A. Winn; brother, George Robert (Bob) Nichols; and a sister, Mary Lou Meeker.

No services are planned at this time.

Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Katie Winn to

Eastside Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 395 Butler, IN 46721.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler, Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
260-868-2127
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved