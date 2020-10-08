MILFORD, Mich. - Julia "Katie" Kathleen Winn, 100, formerly of Butler, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at DMC Huron Valley Sinai Hospital, Commerce Township, Michigan.

Katie was born on May 19, 1920, in Montpelier, Ohio, to George A. and Lura (Brandenberry) Nichols. They preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Montpelier High School.

Katie married Dallas Roscoe Winn on June 10, 1941, in Montpelier, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1996.

From 1948 to 1971, Katie and Dal owned and operated Dal's Newstand in Butler. Katie also worked for the USDA Agriculture Department.

Katie enjoyed golfing and playing bridge.

She is survived by one son, Daniel M. (Kristen) Winn, of Saline, Michigan, and a daughter-in-law, Claudia Winn, of Auburn, Indiana. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Lance Winn, of Butler, Indiana, Launa Hartoin, of Lexington, Kentucky, Mary (Matt) Ogdahl, of Saline, Michigan, and Jennifer (Chris) Houston, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four great-grandchildren; Dallas Winn, Shelby Winn, Brayden Winn and Tucker Winn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dallas; a son, Douglas A. Winn; brother, George Robert (Bob) Nichols; and a sister, Mary Lou Meeker.

No services are planned at this time.

Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Katie Winn to

Eastside Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 395 Butler, IN 46721.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler, Indiana.