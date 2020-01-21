|
BURR OAK, Michigan - June E. Cline, 98, of Burr Oak, MI and formerly of LaGrange, IN died Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Frostproof, FL.
Mrs. Cline was born on June 4, 1921, in LaGrange County, IN to Frank N. and Alta L. (Englert) Crowell.
Living most of her lifetime in both LaGrange County, IN and St. Joseph County, MI she worked for many years in Sturgis, MI and worked with her husband on the family farm.
June was a member of Plato United Methodist Church and Burr Oak United Methodist Church. She was active at the former LaGrange County Senior Community (now the LaGrange County Council on Aging), where she drove people to dialysis and was volunteer of the year for the county. She loved to read, crochet and knit.
On October 8, 1938, in Valentine, IN she married Charles L. Cline; he preceded her in death on February 5, 2001.
Surviving is a daughter, Twila M. Baldwin of Sturgis, MI; a son, Dean A. (Linda) Cline of Burr Oak, MI; 12 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Leda King of Traverse City, MI and DeLoris Terpenning of Whitehall, MI; a brother, Orville Crowell of Lakeland, FL.
Preceding her in death along with her husband were her parents; a son, Paul L. Cline; two great-grandsons, Garrett Cline and Dale Greenside; a great-great-granddaughter, Charlie Rae Deroschia; two sisters, Doris Mae Crowell and Roberta Grubb; and two brothers, Owen Crowell and Dean Crowell.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN with Rev. Mike Antal officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, IN.
Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to .
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com