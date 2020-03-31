|
AUBURN - June R. Ennis, 74, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home in Auburn.
She was born on June 26, 1945, in Garrett, Indiana, to William "Harvey" and Greta E. (Kock) Harding. They preceded her in death.
June married David L. Ennis on Dec. 7, 1963, in Garrett, and he survives in Auburn.
June worked as an office manager for 12 years for Dr. Roush and Dr. Will, retiring in 2010.
She was a former member of Tri Kappa Sorority. She loved playing bridge and enjoyed gardening.
Also surviving are a daughter, Laurie A. Ennis, of Fort Wayne; son and daughter-in-law, Kent D. and Jennifer Ennis, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Amanda, Elizabeth, Chelesa, Devon, Alexa and Olivia; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Preston; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Harding, of Wichita, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Richard E. Harding and William H. Harding.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a memorial gathering at a later date, when restrictions on public gatherings is lifted.
Memorials may be directed to the .
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 31, 2020