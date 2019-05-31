KPCNews Obituaries
|
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Feller and Clark Funeral Home
875 S. Wayne St.
Waterloo, OH
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for June Gschwend
June Gschwend


June Gschwend Obituary

AUBURN - June (Metzger) Gschwend, 94, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

June was born May 14, 1925, in Waterville, Ohio, to Charles and Ella (Benson) Metzger. They are now deceased.

She married Ned N. Gschwend in Waterville, Ohio, and he passed away Sept. 21, 1993.

June was a homemaker. She was an amazing cook and loved working in her flower beds. She also enjoyed line dancing and was a member of the Fort Wayne Alley Kats.

She was a member of Saint Mark's Lutheran Church. She also was a member of Eastern Star for more than 70 years, along with Charm and Chatter Home Demonstration Club and Sigma Beta Sorority.

Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Jan E. Dafforn, of Huntington, and Nedra S. and Dr. Jeffrey Stephens, of Butler; three grandchildren, Ryan Dafforn, of Greenville, South Carolina, Taryn Stephens, of Fairview Park, Ohio, Kaleb Stephens, of Chicago, Illinois; and her twin sister, Jane Ashenfelter, of Whitehouse, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; half-brother, Clyde Metzger; half-sister, Beatrice Metzger Grimm; and a son-in-law, Keith Dafforn.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville Chapel, 7220 Dutch Road, Waterville, Ohio 43566, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family friend Linda Martin will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville.

Visitation also will be from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.

Memorials may be directed to DART Transportation.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 31, 2019
