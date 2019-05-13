AUBURN - June "Marie" Peters Shannon, 97, of Auburn, formerly of Avilla, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home in Auburn.

She was born in North Manchester, on Feb. 10, 1922, to John and Mary (Kindley) Meadows. She spent her formative years in North Manchester, graduating from North Manchester High School in 1941.

Marie was married to Donald Maynard Peters on June 7, 1943. Together the couple had six children. He preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 1982. She was married to James Shannon, on June 29, 1991. The couple lived in Butler until his death on April 6, 2011.

She was a former member of the Noble County Farm Bureau and the Noble County Saddle Club. She was a past member and pianist of the Green Center United Methodist Church. She also spent time as the organist for the Zion United Methodist Church in Butler.

June is survived by six children, Donna (Jerald) Fry, Ronald (Brenda) Peters, Julia Korytkowski, Jean Mantle, Mark Peters and Marilyn (Jim) Norris; 20 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her two husbands and her parents, she is preceded in death by her half-sister, Mazie Bixler; two sons-in-law, Vince Korytkowski and Arden Mantle; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Peters; two granddaughters, Sarah Renee Geiger and Mary Adele Peters; and a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Geiger.

Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.

Family will also receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Comstock Cemetery, Liberty Mills.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Day Spring Community Church.

