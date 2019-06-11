COLDWATER, Mich. - June Marie Skinner, 96, of Coldwater, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Masonville Place.

In following her wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, Illinois.

The family will have a celebration of June's life on June 22, 2019, at Coldwater American Legion from 2-5 p.m.

The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home of Coldwater.

June was born March 24, 1923, to Lester and Marvel (Reyff) Shirley, in Sherwood, Ohio.

She was a 1941 high school graduate from Hicksville, Ohio.

June was a hardworking woman, starting her career with General Electric during WWII and staying for 10 years as a secretary. She then worked at Magnavox in administration until retirement in 1977.

June married Frank Dalzell, which ended in divorce. She later married Harold T. Jorgensen, Jr., and he preceded her in death in 1982. June married Robert Skinner on Sept. 10, 1983, in Angola, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2012.

June enjoyed doing quilting, sewing, and knitting work. She also liked decorating. June was an avid dancer, especially with Robert. She also spent time camping. June loved lake living and being around children. Her true joy in life was spending time with her family.

Mrs. Skinner is survived by her sons, Gary (Sandy) Jorgensen, of Lake George, Michigan, and Jeffrey (Katy) Jorgensen, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; her granddaughter, Jennifer (Michael) McKibbins; her great-grandchild Taylor McKibbins; and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Harold Jorgensen and Robert Skinner; her siblings, Hank (Dot) Shirley, Lester (Martha) Shirley, Mary (Richard) Reuter, and her infant sister, Mavis Bell Shirley.

Memorials may be directed to Coldwater American Legion Auxiliary or .