Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
ASHLEY - Justin D. Miller, 33 of Ashley, Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born June 17, 1986, in Auburn, Indiana.

His father is Daniel Sumner, of Garrett, and his mother is Bonnie Miller and her partner, Tom Williford, of Waterloo.

Justin was a shift leader at Strategic Material in Ashley.

Surviving are his parents; two daughters, Joselyn Miller, of Butler, and Alessia Miller, of Ashley; a son, Justin D.K. Miller, of Butler; two stepdaughters, Emily Platter, of Butler and Keira Newcomer, of Ashley; a sister, Krystle Miller, of Wolcottville; his fiancé, Courtney Cox, of Ashley; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A memorial dinner will be held at a later date.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Waterloo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send the family a condolence please visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 31, 2020
