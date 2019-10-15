KPCNews Obituaries
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Justin Reed


1970 - 2019
Justin Reed Obituary

HUNTERTOWN - Justin D. Reed, 49, of Huntertown, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

He was born Feb. 15, 1970, in Columbia City, Indiana, a son of Thomas L. and Phyllis J. (McIntosh) Reed.

He graduated from Columbia City High School. He continued his education at Indiana University, receiving a master's of business administration.

He is survived by Heather, his wife of 17 years; children, Samuel, Kerrie, and Kaleb Reed; his parents, Tom and Phyllis Reed, of Columbia City; a brother, Todd (Jodie) Reed, of Columbia City; and a sister, Pamela (Scott) Kreig, of Columbia City.

Justin was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Reed.

A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Burial will be at South Park Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 15, 2019
