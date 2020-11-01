ANGOLA - Justin Orson Wells, age 32, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Fremont, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

He was born on June 28, 1988 in Bryan, Ohio.

Justin graduated from Fremont High School in 2007. He served in the United States Army.

Justin's hobbies included all outdoor activities with friends and family as well as gaming and playing Cards Against Humanity with friends and family. Justin was employed by Padnos PPS for over six years.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Michelle and Bud Prince of Fremont, Indiana; children Jemma Mae Wells and Justin Wells, Jr.; three sisters, Patricia (Levi) Bolinger of Corruna, Indiana, Amanda (John) Johnson of Ashely, Indiana, and Samantha McCue (Ford Keefer) of Fremont, Indiana; a brother, Jeff (Nadia) Paradise of Wisconsin; a stepbrother, Joseph R. (Brandy) Prince of Fremont, Indiana; and he leaves behind many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Patricia Cope, an uncle, Dave Braddock, and aunt, Denise Braddock.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Ray Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana. Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.

Military honors will be conducted by the Fremont American Legion Cassel Post 257 Colorguard.

We will be following the CDC requirements that facial masks and social distancing will be required during the services.

Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of Samantha McCue and Amanda Johnson for the Justin's children's education fund.