1/1
Justin Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Justin Orson Wells, age 32, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Fremont, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

He was born on June 28, 1988 in Bryan, Ohio.

Justin graduated from Fremont High School in 2007. He served in the United States Army.

Justin's hobbies included all outdoor activities with friends and family as well as gaming and playing Cards Against Humanity with friends and family. Justin was employed by Padnos PPS for over six years.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Michelle and Bud Prince of Fremont, Indiana; children Jemma Mae Wells and Justin Wells, Jr.; three sisters, Patricia (Levi) Bolinger of Corruna, Indiana, Amanda (John) Johnson of Ashely, Indiana, and Samantha McCue (Ford Keefer) of Fremont, Indiana; a brother, Jeff (Nadia) Paradise of Wisconsin; a stepbrother, Joseph R. (Brandy) Prince of Fremont, Indiana; and he leaves behind many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Patricia Cope, an uncle, Dave Braddock, and aunt, Denise Braddock.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Ray Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana. Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.

Military honors will be conducted by the Fremont American Legion Cassel Post 257 Colorguard.

We will be following the CDC requirements that facial masks and social distancing will be required during the services.

Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of Samantha McCue and Amanda Johnson for the Justin's children's education fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved