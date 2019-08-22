KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
1935 Tamiami Trl S
Venice, FL 34293
(941) 493-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Covell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Covell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Covell Obituary

VENICE, Fla. - Karen L. Covell, of Venice Florida, died Aug. 17, 2019, at the age of 82.

She was born April 25, 1937, to Ralph and Thelma (Mercer) Meyer.

She was a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, and worked for Xerox Corporation in administration.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Leonard "Charlie" Covell and stepdaughter, Kimberly (Frank) Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Donations in Karen's memory can be made to St. Francis Animal Rescue or Tidewell Hospice.

Arrangements were made by Kays-Ponger and Uselton Funeral Home, Venice, Florida.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now