|
|
VENICE, Fla. - Karen L. Covell, of Venice Florida, died Aug. 17, 2019, at the age of 82.
She was born April 25, 1937, to Ralph and Thelma (Mercer) Meyer.
She was a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, and worked for Xerox Corporation in administration.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Leonard "Charlie" Covell and stepdaughter, Kimberly (Frank) Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Donations in Karen's memory can be made to St. Francis Animal Rescue or Tidewell Hospice.
Arrangements were made by Kays-Ponger and Uselton Funeral Home, Venice, Florida.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 22, 2019