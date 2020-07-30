DECATUR - Karen S. Greenway, 70, of Decatur, Indiana, died at her residence on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Karen was born in Portland, Indiana, on Aug. 30, 1949, to William Leo and Thelma DeLee (Blunt) Masonbrink. They preceded her in death.

Karen was a homemaker.

She is survived by her son, Anthony "Tony" Wilson, of Fort Wayne; her daughter, Angela Wilson, of Decatur; two brothers, Gary (Ruby) Masonbrink, of Butler and Les (Doris) Masonbrink, of Florida; a sister, Diane Norton, of North Carolina; five grandsons; and eight great-grandchildren.

Per Karen's and the family's wishes, there will be no services.

Preferred memorials are to the family, payable through the funeral home.

Arrangements are with Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur.

To sign our guestbook, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com.