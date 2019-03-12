ST. JOE, Indiana - Karen F. Hensinger, 72, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, in a house fire in St. Joe.

She was born in Allen County on June 15, 1946, to the late David and Mary (Yoder) Leichty. She married Raymond Hensinger on Nov. 1, 1970, in the Cuba Mennonite Church in Harlan.

Karen was a homemaker, worked at Renaissance Publishing Company in Auburn and owned and operated along with her husband, Ray's Coffee Shop in St. Joe. She attended Cuba Mennonite and North Leo Mennonite Churches.

Surviving are her husband, Raymond Hensinger of St. Joe; daughters Nicki (Matt) McClain and Sam (Joe) Burleson of St. Joe; grandchildren, Trent (Shay) Reinig, Haley Reinig (Skylar Gibson) and Shelby McClain, all of St. Joe; and great-grandchildren; Novah Reinig and Carter Kimmell.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Leichty.

Calling will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Cuba Mennonite Church, 10835 Cuba Road, Harlan. Services will be Tuesday, March 12, at 2 p.m. with calling one hour prior at the church. Burial in Yaggy Cemetery.

Memorials made in care of the funeral home for funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. Published in KPCNews on Mar. 12, 2019