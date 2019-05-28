HAMILTON - Karen Mae Houlton, 81, of Hamilton passed away May 25, 2019. Karen was born February 26, 1938 in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Leo Lewis and Bonita Helen (Goudy) Radcliff. She was a 1955 graduate of Hamilton High School. Karen received her degree from International Business College, Fort Wayne. She married Jerry Lee Houlton on August 31, 1958 in Hamilton, and he survives. Karen spent her career as a medical secretary for Dr. Alford and then Dr. Schrepferman for 21 years until he retired. She then went to work with her husband Jerry in their business, Special Cutting Tools Inc. Karen loved living on the lake, spending time visiting with neighbors on the deck, watching the lake and taking pontoon rides with family and friends. Karen's greatest gift was her talent of playing piano. Since high school, she has played the piano and organ for church services, weddings and funerals. She was called "The Piano Lady" and "Care Bear" by those at Hamilton Community Schools where she volunteered to play piano for choirs, band contest, choir contests, high school plays, graduations and many ceremonies. She also spent many hours happily playing her baby grand piano in her four seasons room at her home. Karen belongs to the Auburn Cord Duesenburg car club where Jerry and she loved going on tours in their old Auburn cars. She is also a member of Auburn Cord Duesenburg Museum, Angola United Methodist Church, Angola Methodist Church Choir, Methodist Women's Society-Rebecca Chapter and the Francis Elliot Clark Music Club. Surviving is her husband, Jerry Lee Houlton of Hamilton; daughter, Connie (Dave) Ricketts of Hamilton; son, Jeffrey Lee Houlton of Columbus, Ohio; grandson, Justin Lee Houlton of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Larry (Bunny) Radcliff of Lake Wales, Florida; Niece, Cammie Radcliff of Bloomington, Illinois; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Grisham of Angola; nephew, Gary (Mindy) Mountz of Auburn; niece, Judy (Larry) Kees of Auburn; niece, Vicky Derbyshire of Angola; niece, Nancy (Mark) Zion of Auburn and great-niece, Angie (Pat) Quinn of Auburn. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Claude and Alice Houlton. Visitation for Karen Mae Houlton will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 Church St., Hamilton. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Angola United Methodist Church, 220 West Maumee St., Angola, with Pastor Tim Terrell officiating. Interment will follow in Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton. Memorial contributions be made to Angola United Methodist Church Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com