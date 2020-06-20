ANGOLA - Karen Augusta Marshall, 77, formerly of Huntsville, Missouri, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her daughter's home in Angola, Indiana.

Karen was born on Jan. 6, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Melvin Stewart and Lois (McEwan) Tucker.

She married Donald Marshall on Jan. 18, 1964, at United Methodist Church in Sikeston, Missouri.

Karen was a graduate of Sikeston High School, Class of 1961. She trained as an X-ray tech and received her certification in 1965, and later she received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri.

Karen worked as an RN in local hospitals, nursing homes and for the V.A. hospital, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of the Huntsville First Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher. In her youth, she sang in the Billy Graham Choir at Winona Lake, Indiana. Karen's love of Christ and family always made her smile.

She loved watching her children and grandchildren in sports, dance, and activities. She enjoyed camping, boating, sailing, campfires, and traveling with her husband, snowbirding in their RV.

Karen is survived by her husband, Don, of Angola, Indiana; two sons, Donald (Pamela) Marshall II, of Highland Village, Texas, and Kevin (Maria) Marshall, of Bixby, Oklahoma; daughter, Kristie (Patrick) Trick, of Angola, Indiana; sister, Carolyn (Charlie) Matthews, of Saginaw, Texas; seven grandchildren, Megan Marshall, Recon Calvary Scout Specialist Michael Marshall, Alexa (Thomas) Lapham, Emily Trick, Elizabeth Trick, Kaitlyn Marshall and Hannah Marshall; and nieces and nephews, Michelle Adams, Andrea Lang, Dee Anna Smith, Steven Marshall, John Marshall Jr., and John White.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation is on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville, Missouri.

Services are on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Huntsville, with a private burial at Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Youth Group.