EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - Karen Patricia Ryan, aka Donna May Collins, age 62, of Edwardsburg, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1958, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Lee and Evelyn Collins.
Karen cherished her family. She loved the outdoors, especially loved fishing with her boys. She had an amazing smile and was the nicest person you'd ever meet. Karen traveled extensively and made friends wherever she went.
Karen will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her three sons, Christopher Ryan, of Howe, Indiana, Joseph (Merry) Ryan, of Cassopolis, and Michael Ryan, of Ellsworth, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; siblings, Laurie Collins, John Collins, Tina Marie Almanza, Cindy Collins, Tim Collins, Melissa Berg, and Debra Evans; close friend of many years, Lynn Adams, of Caboolture, Queensland in Australia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Karen be made to the family, c/o Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, MI 49031.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
Please share a memory or a message online at wagnercares.com.