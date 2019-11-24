|
Karen Troxell
MONTGOMERY, MICHIGAN - Karen Mae Troxell, 71, of Montgomery, passed away Saturday at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born August 20, 1948 in Hillsdale to Kenneth and Thelma (Hassett) Word. She married Thomas Troxell on June 23, 1968 and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2011.
Karen graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1966. She worked at Camden-Frontier Schools and later at Beamstream Manufacturing in Montpelier. She loved to attend the Gospel Barn, watching Live PD, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her friends.
Survivors include two children, Tim (Melodie) Troxell of Montgomery and Becky (Jim) Weber of Pioneer; grandchildren, Brandon (Miranda) VanDyke, Jordan (Taylor) Weber, Joel VanDyke and Kenzie Weber; six great-grandchildren; twin sister, Sharon (Raymond) Rigelman, and brothers, Wayne (Char) Word of Edon, Ohio, and Bill (Mary) Word of Camden.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Thomas.
Funeral services for Karen Troxell will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Larry Rubingh officiating. Interment will follow at Billingstown Cemetery in Northwest Twp., Ohio.
Visitation will be held Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Visiting Angels, 5811 Covington Rd., Fort Wayne, IN, 46804.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Virginia Sizemore
ROME CITY - Virginia "Doody" Sizemore, 62, of Rome City died Thursday.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.