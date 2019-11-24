KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Troxell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Troxell


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Troxell Obituary

Karen Troxell

MONTGOMERY, MICHIGAN - Karen Mae Troxell, 71, of Montgomery, passed away Saturday at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born August 20, 1948 in Hillsdale to Kenneth and Thelma (Hassett) Word. She married Thomas Troxell on June 23, 1968 and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2011.

Karen graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1966. She worked at Camden-Frontier Schools and later at Beamstream Manufacturing in Montpelier. She loved to attend the Gospel Barn, watching Live PD, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her friends.

Survivors include two children, Tim (Melodie) Troxell of Montgomery and Becky (Jim) Weber of Pioneer; grandchildren, Brandon (Miranda) VanDyke, Jordan (Taylor) Weber, Joel VanDyke and Kenzie Weber; six great-grandchildren; twin sister, Sharon (Raymond) Rigelman, and brothers, Wayne (Char) Word of Edon, Ohio, and Bill (Mary) Word of Camden.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Thomas.

Funeral services for Karen Troxell will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Larry Rubingh officiating. Interment will follow at Billingstown Cemetery in Northwest Twp., Ohio.

Visitation will be held Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Visiting Angels, 5811 Covington Rd., Fort Wayne, IN, 46804.

For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

Virginia Sizemore

ROME CITY - Virginia "Doody" Sizemore, 62, of Rome City died Thursday.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -