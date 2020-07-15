1/
Karin Skipper
1948 - 2020
LIGONIER - Karin Faye Skipper, age 71, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July, 13, 2020, at Avalon Village in Ligonier.

She was born on July 20, 1948, the daughter of Carol and Elise (Mullins) Skipper in Maryland.

She is survived by her son, Brent Erb, of Kimmell; two grandchildren, Kyrsti Erb and Brian (Alista) Erb, both of Hartford City, Indiana; and a great-granddaughter, Ember.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ken Skipper.

Karin was a homemaker and devoted herself to raising her son. She also worked at Goshen Rubber for several years, and at Patty's Tavern, which her mother owned. Karin enjoyed selling Tupperware over the years, playing bingo, and was a regular at the Legion, drinking only Pepsi.

A funeral service will be held in Karin's honor on Saturday, July 18, 2018, at 1 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate.

Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in honor of Karin may be given to West Noble American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St. Ligonier, IN 46767.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
JUL
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
