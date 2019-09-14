KPCNews Obituaries
WOLCOTTVILLE - Karl A. Housholder, 92, of Pretty Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville.

He was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Avilla, Indiana, to Fred and Iva (Stark) Housholder.

On May 13, 1950, in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Avilla, he married Josephine Ellen Taylor. She survives at Pretty Lake.

Karl was a 1945 graduate of Avilla High School and was the president of his class. He retired from General Electric in Fort Wayne.

Mr. Housholder honorably served in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed at the Aleutian Islands, Adak, Alaska.

He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, LaGrange American Legion Post 215, and Pretty Lake Conservation Club.

Karl was privileged to have gone on Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Also surviving are two daughters, Pamela Sue (Roger) Getts, of Fremont, and Connie Jean (Michael) McKinney, of Clearwater, Florida; three grandchildren, Vaughn Halsey, of Franklin, Tennessee, Robin Halsey, of Wolcottville, and Michael McKinney Jr., of Panama; and four great-grandchildren, Sierra Mullins, Logan Mullins, Trinity Getts, and Josiah Young.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Getts; four sisters, Wilma Weber, Loretta Weber, Maxine Peterson, and Helen Housholder; and two brothers, Howard Housholder and Donald Housholder.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with his son-in-law, Michael W. McKinney Sr., officiating.

Burial will be Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Orange Cemetery, Rome City.

Veteran Honor Guard services will be provided by the Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.

Calling is one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 14, 2019
