Karlita Hassig Obituary

Karlita Hassig

HUNTERTOWN - Karlita K. Hassig, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

She was born on April 8, 1940, in Huntington, Indiana, to Leland and Blanche (Hedrick) Bonewitz. They preceded her in death.

Karlita worked as a licensed practical nurse at Byron Health Center for many years.

She belonged to Huntertown United Methodist Church (Lifehouse Church) for 50 years.

She enjoyed traveling, playing bunko, bingo, and word puzzles. She also enjoyed watching birds, especially cardinals, attending Bible study groups, volunteering at the food bank and Lions Club events. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Karlita is survived by her husband of 50 years, Herman Hassig; daughter, Treva (Bruce) Vasbinder; sons, Roger and David Hassig; grandchildren, Brock, Tyler, and Bree; sister, Joenita Keller; and brother, Lynn (Viki) Bonewitz.

Preceding her in passing was her brother, Denny Bonewitz.

A funeral service was held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Lifehouse Church, 16021 Lima Road Huntertown, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancers Services of Northeast Indiana. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 18, 2019
