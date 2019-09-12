KPCNews Obituaries
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Orland United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Orland United Methodist Church
Katherine Fuller


1926 - 2019
Katherine Fuller Obituary

ORLAND -Katherine J. "Katie" Fuller, 93, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Aperion Care of Angola.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1926, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Charles and Myrtle (Starrett) Kellett.

Katie married James H. Fuller on April 20, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1987.

She worked for Douglas Manufacturing in Bronson, Michigan, and later worked as a custodian for Prairie Heights School, retiring after 16 years.

She was a member of Orland Congregational Church. She was a charter member of Orland American Legion Post 423, as well as past president and chairwoman for most of the Auxiliary committees.

She also received the Mighty Oak Award for outstanding service to the growth and development of Prairie Heights High School, based on her individual contributions and longevity of service to the school community.

Katie liked yellow roses, her favorite color was green, she enjoyed the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, and ballroom dancing.

Her survivors include grandsons, Scott M. Fuller, of Fort Myers, Florida, Jeffrey Fuller and Jeremy Fuller, both of LaGrange, Indiana; great-granddaughters, Katelyn Messer and Hope Fuller; great-great-grandchildren, Cayson and Amaya Messer; and sister-in-law, Betty Jean Kellett, of Orland, Indiana.

Katie was also preceded in death by her parents; sons, James H. Fuller Jr., in 1999, and Scott Ray Fuller in 2012; a grandson, Christopher Fuller; and siblings, R.B. Kellett, Margaret Rumsey, Mildred Fleck, Onieta Rice, and Hershall Bloss.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Orland United Methodist Church.

Pastor Donna Holcomb will officiate the service.

There will be one hour of calling prior to the service at the church.

Burial will follow the services at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be directed to Orland American Legion Post 423 Auxiliary.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 12, 2019
