KENDALLVILLE - Kathleen Marie "Katie" Campbell, 87, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.

She was born on April 14, 1933, in Kendallville, to Alfred Albert and Elsie Lavana (Kuhn) Browand.

Ms. Campbell worked at No-Sag Spring in Kendallville for 42 years, and retired from Scott's Bakery in Kendallville after two years.

She was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, where she was a past president, VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary, and a life member of Local 477U, which was the union at No-Sag.

Katie enjoyed playing euchre and loved flowers of every kind.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen (Doug) Richards, of Ligonier and Peggy LaRue, of Kendallville; two grandchildren, Ryan LaRue and Amy Wolf; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Kneppel, Charlotte LaRue, Kyra Wolf, Gracey Wolf, Nora LaRue and Lorlie LaRue; and a sister, Marjorie Browand, of Kendallville.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Lavana "Bonnie" King, Evelyn Diehm and Virginia Bordner.

There will be no visitation or services.

Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Preferred memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 322 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755.

