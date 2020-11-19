1/1
Kathleen Campbell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KENDALLVILLE - Kathleen Marie "Katie" Campbell, 87, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.

She was born on April 14, 1933, in Kendallville, to Alfred Albert and Elsie Lavana (Kuhn) Browand.

Ms. Campbell worked at No-Sag Spring in Kendallville for 42 years, and retired from Scott's Bakery in Kendallville after two years.

She was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, where she was a past president, VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary, and a life member of Local 477U, which was the union at No-Sag.

Katie enjoyed playing euchre and loved flowers of every kind.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen (Doug) Richards, of Ligonier and Peggy LaRue, of Kendallville; two grandchildren, Ryan LaRue and Amy Wolf; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Kneppel, Charlotte LaRue, Kyra Wolf, Gracey Wolf, Nora LaRue and Lorlie LaRue; and a sister, Marjorie Browand, of Kendallville.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Lavana "Bonnie" King, Evelyn Diehm and Virginia Bordner.

There will be no visitation or services.

Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Preferred memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 322 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved