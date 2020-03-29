|
COLDWATER, Michigan - Kathleen "Kathy" Doyle Johnson, 72, of Coldwater, Michigan, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Simon Cancer Center, a division of the IU Health Medical Center, in Indianapolis.
Kathy was born on July 2, 1947, in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late Opal (Hackney) and Rhedrick Elwood Doyle. Kathy moved to Fort Wayne in 1958. She attended Southside High School, where she was the school's social columnist and later graduated in 1965.
Kathy attended Transylvania University, Lexington, Kentucky, and later graduated from Butler University, Indianapolis, in Early Childhood Education.
On April 29, 1972, Kathy married Craig Palmer Johnson, of Fort Wayne, formerly Beloit, Wisconsin. Kathy and Craig were married 48 years and had two children.
During her 38-year career, Kathy was a teacher who focused on possibilities rather than limitations. Her positive attitude, quick smile, and loving demeanor inspired confidence in young students. Kathy taught kindergarten through third grade at Harrison Hill, Abbett, Irwin, and Lincoln Elementary School in Fort Wayne. Her unique ability to connect with children was integral in her work as a reading recovery program specialist for many years at Irwin Elementary.
Kathy retired from her teaching career at Fort Wayne Community Schools in 2010. For many years, Kathy was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne and of late, attended Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Kathy was a member of Junior League, Tri-Kappa, and for many years the Steuben County Women's Club President. Most notable, Kathy spent many years running Lake George Boutique where profits supported the Lake George Conservancy.
If ever asked, Kathy would be more than happy to always lend a helping hand. After retirement, this commitment to others continued. She routinely helped senior citizen friends by transporting them to doctor's appointments, bringing meals when needed, grocery shopping and running various errands. Kathy was also a devoted friend to many both in Fort Wayne and at Lake George where she actively enjoyed attending luncheons and fun shopping excursions.
Kathy will be remembered as one of the most sincerely genuine people, always actively interested in others' lives. She had a natural empathy and an ability to uplift others. She also had a gift for storytelling, particularly comical anecdotes that she often shared with family and friends.
Kathy was especially dedicated to her five grandchildren. She enjoyed baking cookies, making crafts and hosting "Grammy Camp" for them each summer. Together, she and Craig taught them to water ski, dive off the dock, and most of all, she showed her deep love for them via conversations on the porch swing, time spent playing board games, reading with them and, most importantly, just letting them know they were loved.
Heaven has accepted one of the most amazing angels.
Kathy is survived by Craig Palmer Johnson and children, Thaddeus Doyle Johnson (Rona Delos Reyes Johnson) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Kristin (Palmer) Johnson Christophersen (John Daniel Christophersen), of Lantana, Texas, and five grandchildren; Brianna Therese Johnson, Hannah Delos Reyes Johnson, John Palmer Christophersen, William Raftshol Christophersen and Katelyn Johnson Christophersen.
Due to the coronavirus crisis, there will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Lake George Conservancy, lakegeorgeconservancy.com/donate/, Parkview Cancer Institute www.parkview.com/foundations/you-can-help/make-a-gift/give-to-fort-wayne, and Simon Cancer Center, cancer.iu.edu/giving/memorial.php in memorial to Kathleen Doyle Johnson.
Klaehn, Fahl and Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne are handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.