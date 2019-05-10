ANGOLA - Kathleen Ann Thomas, 64, of Angola, passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

She was born Sept. 29, 1954, to William Thomas and Dorothy Mae (McMahon) Rooney in Sioux City, Iowa.

She was a certified nursing assistant at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola.

Kathleen enjoyed working, reading and bird-watching. She had a green thumb and often would be tending to her plants. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Matthew (Brianne) Thomas of Angola, William (Tabatha Fidler) Thomas of Angola, Jennifer (Christopher Dickerson) Thomas of Angola, Kristin (Shawn) Burk of Angola and Maggie (Andy Murray) Newberry of Fort Wayne; brothers, Mike Rooney of Sioux City, Iowa, and Father Bill Rooney of Illinois; and sisters, Mary Thomas of Sioux City, Iowa, Jane (Dave) Schroeder of Sioux City, Iowa, and Lori (DeWayne) Gross of Sheldon, Iowa. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, Dominique, DeVonte, Olivia, Benjamin, Abrihannah, Blake and Brenden.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Weicht Funeral Home, 207 N. West St., Angola. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the family care of Matthew Thomas.

