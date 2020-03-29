|
LIGONIER - Kathleen Ann "Kate" Vosteen, age 64, of Ligonier passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was born on May 12, 1955, the daughter of Edward and Sally (Milleman) Caffrey. On June 4, 1988 she married Mark A. Vosteen; he preceded her in death on November 29, 2015.
Survivors include her children, Matthew (Elizabeth) Morse of Fishers, Heather (Mason) Campbell of Hutchinson, Kansas, Victor Vosteen of Ligonier and Helen Vosteen of Ligonier; six grandsons; three siblings, Michael (Julie) Caffrey, Theresa (Stephen) Wade, and Dawn Catalino; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Kate was a devout Catholic and retired as a registered nurse after over 40 years of faithfully caring for others. She worked in various capacities throughout her career from Pediatrics to intensive care units, and long term care facilities. She enjoyed collecting rural antiquities, quilts and doing needlework.
In keeping with Kate's wishes, no public visitation or services are planned. A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 29, 2020