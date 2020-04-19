|
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Kathryn L. Curdes, 88, passed away in Fort Myers, Florida, on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was born on March 12, 1932, in Findlay Ohio. She lived her adult life in Toledo, Ohio, Crooked Lake, Indiana, and Fort Myers, Florida.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Toledo, Calvary Lutheran Church in Indiana, and Fort Myer's Peace Lutheran Church.
For 10 years she volunteered at Healthpark Hospital gift shop.
While at Grace Lutheran Church she gave Communion to the homebound and acted as church receptionist.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, E. George Curdes Jr.
She is survived by her children; daughter, Carol (Mark) Barton, of Fort Myers; son, Thomas (Rosemarie) Curdes, of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Eric (Jessica) Barron, Christopher (Jennifer) Barron and Dawn Green, Jonathon Curdes, and Elizabeth Kay Curdes; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mausoleum services will be private at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial services will be held in Fort Myers and Toledo, Ohio, at a later date.
Those wishing to make contributions in her memory may consider Peace Lutheran Legacy Foundation or the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors.
To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.