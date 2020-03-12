|
LAOTTO - Kathryn Irene Fletcher, 64, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Allen County, Indiana, on Feb. 5, 1956, to Richard and Ruby (Summers) Guy. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Northwest Allen County, graduating from Carroll High School in 1974.
Kathryn was married to Robert Fletcher in Churubusco, Indiana, on April 5, 1975.
She retired from Cooper Industries in Auburn. Prior to that she worked for G.C.I. in Huntertown. She also worded at K.N.A. Auctions for a period of time.
She was a member of the Eastern Star 136 in Churubusco, Big Brothers Big Sisters, LaOtto Cultivate Church, the Home Ec Club and past member of the Daughter of the Nile, Fort Wayne.
She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, Vera Bradley, Longaberger Baskets and long visits from friends. More than anything she loved her boys and grandchildren.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert "Bob" Fletcher; two sons, Daniel (Angela Mills) Fletcher and Jason (Tracy) Fletcher; a sister, Jean Starkey; and two grandchildren, Cadence and Calvin Fletcher.
Services will take place at Cultivate Church in LaOtto, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 4 p.m. There will be a celebration of life meal following the service.
Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Big Brothers, Big Sister or Noble County Council on Aging.
