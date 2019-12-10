KPCNews Obituaries
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
TOPEKA - Kathryn Sue Lehman, 82, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home, while surrounded by her family.

Kathryn Sue (Yelton) Lehman was born May 27, 1937, to Franklin and Marguerite (Walden) Yelton in Hazel Dell, Illinois.

She married Joe Lehman on June 19, 1955, at Emma Mennonite Church and moved to LaGrange County in 1955, where she would live the remainder of her life.

She is survived by her husband; three daughters, Laurinda "Laurie" (Steve) Sherck, Julia (Robert) Rubinstein, Beverly Elliott, all of LaGrange County; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lenora Johnson, Shirley (Bob) Fleming, Sonja Yelton; and brother, Jeffrey (Ronda) Yelton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael Yelton.

Kathryn met her husband while singing with her sister, Lenora, and they formed a music group along with Lloyd Miller, which performed with the Red Cross, at VA hospitals all throughout the Chicagoland area in the mid 1950s.

She loved traveling and seeing the beauties of nature and except for her home on Emma Lake - Colorado, was her favorite place.

Kathryn was a quiet, compassionate stay-at-home mother, Sunday school teacher and church custodian, until she and her husband, Joe, opened Lehman's Music and Ice Cream Parlor in 1980. Lehman's Music eventually moved to LaGrange. She loved music and gave guitar and bass lessons at their store.

Kathryn and her husband continued their love of music throughout their lives, and she played bass with the Emma Town Singers for more than 30 years.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Emma Church, Topeka.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, also at the church.

Pastor Gene Hartman will conduct the services.

Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.

Memorial contributions may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice or Menno Clinic.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 10, 2019
