PAYNE, Ohio - Kathryn L. Overla passed away at Van Crest Nursing Home in Payne, Ohio, on March 5, 2019.

Kathryn was born July 23, 1923, in Muskegon, Michigan. She lived most of her life in Steuben County, Indiana, including Fremont, Pleasant Lake and Angola. Kathryn retired from Weatherhead Corporation in Angola.

She is survived by three sons, Gordon (Shirley) Chester, Holt, Michigan; Jerry (Brenda) Chester, Zephyrhills, Florida; Roger (Ginger) Chester, Payne, Ohio; six grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husband, John Overla, and two grandchildren, Darren Chester of Sturgis, Michigan, and Brent Chester of Columbia City, Indiana.

To honor Kathryn's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral.

A private burial will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to Van Crest Nursing Home, Payne, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to denherderfh.com.