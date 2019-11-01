|
WOLCOTTVILLE – Kathy Jo Crager, 55, of Wolcottville, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born June 8, 1964, in Auburn to the late Joe and Goldie (Whitaker) Crager.
Kathy worked for the Eaton Corporation in Auburn. She also was the former owner and operator of Goldie's Closet in Fort Wayne. She named the business after her mother.
Kathy loved decorating and staging homes, getting her nails and hair done, and especially loved and cherished spending time with her entire family.
Surviving are two sons, Scotty (Ashley Delacruz) Miller of Orland, and Mark Miller of Ashley; eight brothers, Donny Crager of Waterloo, Larry Crager of Butler, Millard (Mona) Crager of Auburn, James (Sharon) Crager of Angola, Richard (Bernice) Crager of Fremont, Mitchell (Roseann) Crager of Auburn, Robert (Nancy) Crager of Auburn, and Joe (Bobbie) Crager Jr. of Butler; five sisters, Judy (Brian) Wilson of Butler, Joyce Crawford of Angola, Geneva (Richard) Freed of Auburn, Goldie Rae Sherman of Auburn, and Thelma Collins of Waterloo; sister-in-law, Chris Crager of Butler; special friend, Rick Cole of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Sherman Crager and Billy Crager; and three sisters, Lois Wilson, Marge Handshoe, and an infant sister.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating. Burial will take place in Butler Cemetery in Butler.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.