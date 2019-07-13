KPCNews Obituaries
WATERLOO - Kathy M. Davis, 56, of Waterloo, died Wednesday July 10, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Jan. 8, 1963, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Charles M. and Katheryn (Berry) Jackson.

Kathy was a 1981 graduate of DeKalb High School and a was a homemaker.

She married Jerry Davis on Oct. 12, 2013, in the LBJ Hall in Hamilton.

Also surviving are a daughter, Heather Fuentes and her husband, Josh, of Butler; a son, Jeremy Jackson, of Auburn; two stepsons, Jeromy Davis, of Hamilton, and Jake Davis, of Fremont; six grandchildren, Isaiah Fuentes, Elijah Fuentes, Micah Fuentes, Sarah Fuentes, Keenan Jackson, and Brooklyn Jackson; three sisters and a brother, Mary Ervin, of Hamilton, Donna Harris and her husband, Gene, of Butler, Marvin "Pete" Jackson, of Auburn, Judi Patrick, of Fremont; and a sister-in-law, Bea Buchs, of Avilla.

She was preceded in death by her parents;, a brother, Charlie Price; and a sister, Ruby Patrick.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Monday July 15, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow at Corunna Cemetery, Corunna.

Calling is Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Kidney Association.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 13, 2019
