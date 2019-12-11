|
ALBION - Kathy J. Johnson, 61, of Albion, Indiana, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Kathy was born April 12, 1958, in Richmond, Indiana, to Robert and Hazel (Jones) McPherson and they preceded her in death.
She worked in assembly at Parker Hannifin in Albion until 2014.
Kathy was a creative soul and was an avid guitar player and loved to garden.
Kathy is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Brandon) Croft, of Fort Wayne, and Corina Williams, of Albion; her companion, Paul Asbury, of Albion; friend and ex-husband, Richard Johnson, of Albion; brother, Mark McPherson, of Albion; four grandchildren, Triston Williams, Jordan Croft, Drew Croft and Alyssa Croft.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Hazel McPherson; brothers, David McPherson and Johnny McPherson; sister, Bobbie Thompson; and grandson, Austin Croft.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home - Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, Indiana.
Services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Harper Funeral Home.
Memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Home, Albion.