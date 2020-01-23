|
FREMONT - Katie Lyn Crist, 43, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away suddenly Monday evening, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 10, 1976, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Leonard and Gene (Whitman) Burkholder.
A 1995 graduate of Archbold High School, she received her bachelor's degree from BGSU, and married Rich Crist on April 4, 1997.
A resident of the Fremont area for 13 years, she was a corrections officer at CCNO.
She enjoyed walking, reading, gardening, singing in the church choir and was a fan of the Red Wings.
She was a member of Fremont United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Rich; a daughter, Liz Crist, of Fremont; her father, Leonard Burkholder, of Archbold, Ohio; her mother, Gene (Mark) Richer, of Lakewood, Colorado; two sisters, Lisa (Jeremy) Espinoza, of Archbold, Ohio, and Kayla Richer, of Lakewood, Colorado.
Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio, with Pastor Tracey Zimmerman officiating.
Private interment will be at Archbold Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m., on Friday.
The family suggests that memorials be given to Steuben County Humane Society.