KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Short Funeral Home
500 N Defiance St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3556
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Crist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Crist

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Crist Obituary

FREMONT - Katie Lyn Crist, 43, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away suddenly Monday evening, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 10, 1976, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Leonard and Gene (Whitman) Burkholder.

A 1995 graduate of Archbold High School, she received her bachelor's degree from BGSU, and married Rich Crist on April 4, 1997.

A resident of the Fremont area for 13 years, she was a corrections officer at CCNO.

She enjoyed walking, reading, gardening, singing in the church choir and was a fan of the Red Wings.

She was a member of Fremont United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Rich; a daughter, Liz Crist, of Fremont; her father, Leonard Burkholder, of Archbold, Ohio; her mother, Gene (Mark) Richer, of Lakewood, Colorado; two sisters, Lisa (Jeremy) Espinoza, of Archbold, Ohio, and Kayla Richer, of Lakewood, Colorado.

Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio, with Pastor Tracey Zimmerman officiating.

Private interment will be at Archbold Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m., on Friday.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Steuben County Humane Society.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -