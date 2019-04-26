LAGRANGE - Katie E. Miller, 94, of LaGrange, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.

Mrs. Miller was born on June 10, 1924, in LaGrange County, to John S. and Martha (Miller) Miller.

Living her lifetime in LaGrange County, she was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.

On Nov. 29, 1949, Katie married Samuel Borntrager; he preceded her in death on March 25, 2003. On Sept. 7, 2003, she married Enos E. Miller; he preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2016.

Surviving are three stepdaughters, Katie (Floyd) Kauffman of Barnwell, South Carolina, Sara Ann Miller of LaGrange and LeAnna (Samuel) Bowman of Hillsboro, Wisconsin; five stepsons, Daniel Ray (Fannie) Miller of Lengby, Minnesota, David Lee (Saraetta) Miller of Pardeeville, Wisconsin, Harley (Elsie) Miller, Mervin (Luella) Miller and Tobie (Katie) Miller, all of LaGrange; 44 step-grandchildren; 231 step-great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mattie J. Swantz of Kalona, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her 10 siblings, Elizabeth Bontrager, Ervin Miller, Sara Yoder, Lena Sudermen, Naomah Schlabaugh, Clara Yoder, Edna Yoder, Mary Schlabaugh, Samuel Miller and John Miller Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Sam Wengerd residence, 1030 S. 100 W, LaGrange. The Bishop Glen W. Miller and home ministers will officiate.

A viewing will be held at the Sam Wengerd residence on Saturday, April 27, beginning at 1 p.m. and all day Sunday, April 28.

Burial will take place at Miller Cemetery, LaGrange.

Arrangements are by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.

Condolences may be left for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.