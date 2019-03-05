WOLCOTTVILLE - Katie Nissley, 85, of Wolcottville, died at 4:44 a.m. Monday, March 4, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 25, 1933, in Loogootee (Daviess County), to Amos and Emma (Graber) Yoder. On Nov. 30, 1967, in LaGrange County, she married Leroy A. Nissley; he survives. They lived in matrimony for 51 years.

Survivors in addition to her husband are three daughters, Rebekah Nissley of Topeka, Rachel (LaVern) Miller of Middlebury, and Ruth (Floyd) Mast of Howe; three sons, William (Mary Ann) Nissley of Wolcottville, John (Mary Kathryn) Nissley of Millersburg, and Leroy Jr. (Loranna) Nissley of Middlebury; 26 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Simon (Elsie) Yoder of Goshen, and John (Lydia Mae) Yoder of Florida; sister-in-law, Sarah Yoder of LaGrange; and brother-in-law, Harvey Lambright of Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ethan Mast; two sisters, Lena Shell and Fannie Lambright; and seven brothers, Noah, David, Jacob, Cletus, Joseph, William and Amos Jr. Yoder.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, and all day Wednesday, March 6, at the William Nissley residence, 5015 E. 450 South, Wolcottville. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, also at the William Nissley residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Wayne Slabach and the home ministers. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, LaGrange.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.