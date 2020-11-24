Kay Chicoine

BOISE, Idaho - Kay Marie Chicoine passed on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2020.

She was born in Garrett, Indiana, to Arthur and Lois Shoener.

She grew up in Garrett and graduated from high school in 1967.

Kay was an accomplished pianist and received her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from the University of Evansville in Indiana, in 1971.

She taught music in elementary schools and was a piano teacher out of her home for many years. Kay played piano every day of her retirement and loved old standards from Tony Bennett.

She married Gary Hicks in 1973, and they had two daughters. Kay and Gary raised their girls in Kansas City, and were active in the Friends of Jung community, United Methodist Church then St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

Kay was a major supporter of her daughters' music and theater performances, sporting events and was loved by all the girls' friends.

Kay married Dr. Kevin Chicoine in 2000. They moved to Boise in 2001, where the girls followed shortly after. They enjoyed all the beauty that Idaho had to offer.

Kay worked for the State of Idaho EMS Bureau for 12 years before retiring. She loved spending her days with Kita, an English Springer Spaniel.

Kay's favorite role was being Oma to her cherished grandchildren, Jack, Izzy, Elijah, Doc, Emma and Joe. She was their biggest fan and attended every performance and sporting event that she could. She always had a toy for the children and was happiest when she had the kids together. Kay was the best grandma (Oma) ever.

Kay was deeply involved in Al Anon and Nar Anon and was proud to be of service to the community. She is still of service to the recovery community even now, and her legacy continues to endure.

Her vibrant spirit will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. She certainly is gone too soon, but will be in our hearts forever.

Kay was preceded in death by her father, Arthur, and mother, Lois.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Kevin Chicoine; brothers, Arthur (Sharon) Shoener and Frank (Sandy) Shoener; sister, Christine (Tony) Steinmetz; stepson, Joshua Chicoine; daughters, Alie (Tony) Tenne and Molly (Jonny) Walker and their children.

A service will be held in Boise in the springtime of 2021.

Please send donations in lieu of flowers, to Springer Spaniel Rescue Inc. (springerspanielrescue.org), Boise State Public Radio (or your local public radio station) or the Idaho Botanical Gardens (or your local botanical garden).