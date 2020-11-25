AUBURN - Kay Lynn Knapp, age 81, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

Mrs. Knapp was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Jan. 24, 1939, to Arthur and Beulah (Turner) Allen. Before moving to the Auburn area in 1984, she lived in the Albion area in Noble County.

While living in Noble County she drove school bus for Central Noble School Corporation and she also worked at McCray Hospital in Kendallville. After moving to Auburn, she worked at DeKalb Memorial Hospital, with more than 30 years of service before retiring. Even after retirement, she worked part time as a medical transcriptionist.

She was a member of Auburn First United Methodist Church.

Most important to Kay was her family. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be missed!

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Scott Knapp, of Auburn and Allen and Traci Knapp, of Syracuse; daughter and son-in-law, Loree and James Sprague, of Albion; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As per Kay's request, private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, may be directed to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, Indiana 46721.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.