FREMONT - Kay Smith, age 80, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away at her home, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.

She was born on May 4, 1937, at East Gilead, Michigan, to Rolland J. and Celia M. (Sanders) Fenner. She grew up in Michigan, and Texas.

She graduated from Torrance High School in Torrance, California.

Kay married Don L. Smith in Fremont, Indiana, on Feb. 14, 1983. Don passed away on Jan. 3, 2020.

Survivors include her children, Robert L. (Terri Sutton) Spidel, Dennis R. (Janice O'Connell) Spidel and Thomas A. (Patricia Singletary) Spidel; stepchildren, David W. (Pamela Hohman) Smith, Lori A. (Dennis) DeMille and Lisa K. (Thomas) Skeer; 21 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sue Anne Schommer; brother-in-law, Roger Schommer; and a stepdaughter, Diana Kay Smith.

Kay was a school bus driver for Fremont Community Schools for 31 years, and then subbed for another four years.

She held many offices in the Pokagon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and served three years as Indiana DAR Northern District director and three years as Indiana DAR state registrar. She was a member of Descendants of the Mayflower Society, National Society of New England Women, National Society of Colonial Dames, National Society of Daughters of Colonial Wars and Fremont American Legion Auxiliary #257. She was Woman of the Year for The Herald Republican and Woman of the Year for the Steuben County Republican Women's Club. She served as precinct committee person for Jamestown, Clear Lake, and Fremont townships. She also served on the Fremont Township Advisory Board and was a board member of Fremont Public Library during the building of the new library.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.

Chaplain Mike Collins and son, Major Mitchell Spidel will officiate the service.

There will be a luncheon and gathering immediately following the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the Fremont American Legion Post.

We will be following the CDC social distancing and facial coverings guidelines.

Memorials in memory of Kay and Don Smith may be directed to the Diana Kay Smith Scholarship Fund in care of the Steuben County Community Foundation

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260/495-2915