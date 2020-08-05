KENDALLVILLE - Kaye Allyne Lampe, 78, of Kendallville died on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

She was born on March 11, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Francis William and Jean Alvina (Bowers) Kagey.

On Aug. 18, 1961, in Fort Wayne she married Gene Marvin Lampe, the love of her life. He preceded her in death on January 8, 2014.

She retired as a secretary and bookkeeper.

Mrs. Lampe was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville.

Kaye always had a positive attitude about everything, right until the end.

She is survived by a son, Scott Alan (Tina) Lampe, of Grand Haven, Michigan; a daughter, Kristy Rena (Stephen) Fry, of Garrett; eight grandchildren, Adam (Danielle) Lampe, Joshua (Lexi) Lampe, Lindsay (Eddie Sandmeier) Loomis, Amber (John) Manon, Kayelyn Fry, Corey (Brooke) Fry, Hayelie (Carlos Hernandez) Fry; and Rachel Fry; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Lampe, Liam Manon, Lynlie Manon, Wyatt Manon, Sophia Hernandez, and two more on the way; and her "boys", Polar, her dog and Morris, her cat.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Philip Rigdon, of St. John Lutheran Church officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 3-4 p.m., at the funeral home.

Per the governor of Indiana, face masks are required to be worn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Noble County or to St. John Lutheran Church or School.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Following are words written by H.S. Thompson that Kaye lived by: "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and proclaiming, "Wow"! What a Ride."