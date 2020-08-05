1/1
Kaye Lampe
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kaye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KENDALLVILLE - Kaye Allyne Lampe, 78, of Kendallville died on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

She was born on March 11, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Francis William and Jean Alvina (Bowers) Kagey.

On Aug. 18, 1961, in Fort Wayne she married Gene Marvin Lampe, the love of her life. He preceded her in death on January 8, 2014.

She retired as a secretary and bookkeeper.

Mrs. Lampe was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville.

Kaye always had a positive attitude about everything, right until the end.

She is survived by a son, Scott Alan (Tina) Lampe, of Grand Haven, Michigan; a daughter, Kristy Rena (Stephen) Fry, of Garrett; eight grandchildren, Adam (Danielle) Lampe, Joshua (Lexi) Lampe, Lindsay (Eddie Sandmeier) Loomis, Amber (John) Manon, Kayelyn Fry, Corey (Brooke) Fry, Hayelie (Carlos Hernandez) Fry; and Rachel Fry; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Lampe, Liam Manon, Lynlie Manon, Wyatt Manon, Sophia Hernandez, and two more on the way; and her "boys", Polar, her dog and Morris, her cat.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Philip Rigdon, of St. John Lutheran Church officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 3-4 p.m., at the funeral home.

Per the governor of Indiana, face masks are required to be worn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Noble County or to St. John Lutheran Church or School.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Following are words written by H.S. Thompson that Kaye lived by: "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and proclaiming, "Wow"! What a Ride."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved