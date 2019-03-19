AUBURN - Keith D. Eberly, 75, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.

He was born April 24, 1943, in Auburn.

Keith was a 1961 graduate of Waterloo High School.

He worked as an operator for the Citation Corp. in Butler, retiring after 33 years of service.

Keith enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Keith was survived by his biological children, Robby (Lori) Matson of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Christy Matson of Auburn; four grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Christine Eberly of Hamilton; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Nancy and Bob Dean of Angola, and Cindy Halbakken of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton D. Eberly; and his mother, Lois A. (McDonald) Cordes.

Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating. Burial will take place in Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the .

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.